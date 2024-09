GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Grants Pass nonprofit, Our Foster Kids, Inc. received a grant from the Build-A-Bear workshop, gifting them hundreds of teddy bears.

Our Foster Kids decided to share the love, donating 100 of those bears to the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office for any kids they come across in their service that might need a hug.

