Pacific Power warns customers about power outages amid windstorm

MEDFORD, Ore. – Pacific Power is warning southern Oregonians about possible power outages due to high winds.

The National Weather Service said windy conditions are expected Wednesday afternoon through Thursday afternoon. The weather system has the potential to blow down trees and cause widespread outages.

Pacific Power said to ensure you’re prepared for outages, put together an emergency kit that includes the following:

Flashlight

Battery-operated radio and clock

Extra batteries

Non-perishable foods

Manual can opener

Bottled water

Blankets

“If a power outage occurs, Pacific Power encourages customers to first check their fuses and circuit breakers,” Pacific Power said. “If the power failure is not caused inside the home or business, customers should report the outage to Pacific Power at 1-877-508-5088 or by texting OUT to 722797.”