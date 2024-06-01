Pacific Power’s rate increase rejected by Oregon Public Utility Commission

OREGON – The Oregon Public Utility Commission rejected Pacific Power’s proposed tariff request. Pacific Power, which provides electric services to more than 600,000 Oregonians, filed a request to increase monthly bills by about 18 % for all customers combined.

It also requested the commission to limit its liability for non-economic and punitive damages. This refers to loss of personal items for Pac Power customers, which even in the case of negligence and misconduct, wouldn’t be compensated by the energy company.

Oregon Consumer Justice (OCJ) advocated against this hike and request that potentially would’ve increased single family home energy bills by $30 a month. OCJ’s executive director, Jagjit Nagra said,

“I really applaud the decision that the commission reached. I know that there was a lot of sort of eyes on this and there were some significant stakes here. And it’s really fantastic the commission made the decision that was in the interest of Oregonians, because a lot of Oregonians utilize Pacific Power for their utility needs.”

Nagra said though, this is only the commissioner’s decision, and nothing stops Pac Power from going to the state legislature and passing a bill that accomplishes similar outcomes to their request. He said that OCJ will be prepared to push back on any legislative efforts.

We reached out to Pacific Power for comment on the rejection of the requests. It said in a statement, in part,

“Pacificorp provides an essential service and is seeking a balance between everyone’s priorities of safety and affordability. Pacificorp will consider the commission’s feedback to continue to look for approaches to address this risk.”

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.