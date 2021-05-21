Palestinians celebrate ceasefire

Firecrackers lit the sky as people waved Palestinian and Hamas flags and honked their car horns.
The ceasefire began early Friday after both Israel and Hamas accepted an Egyptian proposal to end the violence.
According to the Gaza Health Ministry, at least 230 Palestinians were killed during the conflict, with 1,700 people wounded.
Twelve people in Israel were killed.
Despite the truce announcement, Hamas warned it still had its “hands on the trigger” and demanded Israel end the violence in Jerusalem and address the damage in the Gaza Strip after the worst fighting in years.
While some Israelis welcomed the ceasefire after eleven days of fighting, others rejected it and said Israel should have fought on.