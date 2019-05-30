Pastor at odds with police over shopping carts

MEDFORD, Ore. – The pastor of the First Presbyterian Church in Medford is at odds with police tonight. He says shopping carts that belong to the church were taken by Medford police.
Pastor Murray Richmond says the church has had the carts for years, they were donated to them by access.
However, the carts still have markings from the stores they originally came from which Medford police point out is a violation of the city’s shopping cart ordinance.
According to MPD, they were called to Alba park for a disturbance, and when officers saw the carts they confiscated them. But. Pastor Richmond says those carts are a big part of their food bank outreach program, and replacing them will be costly
“We just want our four carts back, for us that’s a significant investment, that’s two months worth of food that we have for people in this building,” Pastor Murray Richmond.
Pastor Richmond went to the Medford police department today, but as of tonight, no word on if the church will get the carts back. He says, if returned, the church will repaint the shopping carts to make sure there’s no more confusion.
Devin Gooden graduated from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication with a Master’s degree in Sports Journalism.
She has spent most of her life in Atlanta, Georgia and received her undergraduate degree from the University of Georgia in Business Management.
When she’s not reporting, Devin practices yoga, reads thriller novels and loudly cheers for her beloved Georgia Bulldawgs.