Patriot Tour rolls through America, including a stop in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. — Thousands of motorcycle bikers are taking part in a cross-country tour all to raise money for disabled veterans.
Last month, one American flag embarked on a 110-day day journey traveling through 48 states by motorcycle riders. The tour began on May 18th in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin and arrived in Medford Wednesday afternoon at the H&S Harley Davidson dealership.
Since the Patriot Tour began 10 years ago, nearly one million dollars has been raised for disabled vets and their families.
“We’re one of the thousands of people that’ll do exactly what we just did across the country,” said Jeff Arkyns, motorcycle rider. “As a veteran, it means a lot and people will tell you it’s the love of Old Glory. It really is an honor.”
This group of bikers will leave Thursday for northern California. The Patriot Tour will return to Beaver Dam on Saturday, September 7th.
For more information about the Patriot Tour and how to locate the flag, visit nationofpatriots.org
