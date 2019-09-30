Peace through Music Festival kicks off Monday

ASHLAND, Ore. — Two pianos painted by local artists are set to be placed around Ashland tomorrow kicking off a week’s worth of musical events.
The pianos are part of the Peace Through Music Festival featuring a Syrian-American pianist and composer who created the non-profit – Pianos for Peace. Local non-profit Anima Mundi Productions are organizing the festival. While local professional artists painted one of the pianos the other one was painted by volunteer students at Phoenix High School.
“We see the arts as an opportunity and a vehicle for real social healing right here in our community and so we’re doing a series of concerts that address urgent social issues,” Anima Mundi Productions Executive Director, Ethan Gans-Morse said.
The piano’s will be made available for anyone in the public to play all week. The festival will run from September 30th to October 7th.
October 2, a launch event and ribbon-cutting ceremony for the pianos will be held at SOU.
At 7 P.M. at the Havurah Shir Hadash Synagogue, the featured artist Syrian-American Pianist Malek Jandali will share stories of his travels and work.
On Sunday, October 6th, to close out the events Jandali will hold a formal recital with all his original works. This is the only event that will require a paid ticket.
The two pianos painted by local artists will be available all week. They’ll be located near the black swan theatre and the playground in Lithia Park.
Here’s a list of some of the free events happening next week for the Peace Through Music festival:
Sept. 30 – Oct. 7: Pianos for peace, Black Swan Theatre & Lithia Park
Oct. 2, 3:30 P.M – 4:30 P.M: Ribbon cutting, Thalden Pavilion at Southern Oregon University
Oct. 2, 7:00 P.M. – 8:30 P.M.: Peace Through Music interfaith event, Havurah Shir Hadash Synagogue
Oct. 6, 3:00 P.M: Peace Through Music: the Malek Jandali trio, SOU music recital hall
Devin Gooden graduated from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication with a Master’s degree in Sports Journalism.
She has spent most of her life in Atlanta, Georgia and received her undergraduate degree from the University of Georgia in Business Management.
When she’s not reporting, Devin practices yoga, reads thriller novels and loudly cheers for her beloved Georgia Bulldawgs.