Pedestrian dies after being struck by minivan in Ashland

ASHLAND, Ore. – Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) is investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash in Ashland. On Saturday, June 29 at around 9:35 p.m. a pedestrian was struck in the 500 block of South Valley View Road.

The suspect’s vehicle, a minivan was still on scene when Emergency Communications of Southern Oregon (ECSO) dispatch was called. JCSO deputies, Ashland Police Department officers, and an Ashland Fire ambulance responded.

The victim, 50-year-old Mark David Langille of New Mexico was transported to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Jackson County Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction (STAR) Team and JCSO Medical Examiner detectives responded to assist with the investigation.

Potential charges for the driver of the minivan are pending further investigation, toxicology reports, and a mechanical inspection of the vehicle.

There is no further information available at this time.

