Person dies in single-vehicle crash on I-5

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – A person died after crashing on Interstate 5 near Talent.

Oregon State Police said at about 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 24, Ruben Nanez of Yreka was driving a black Chrysler minivan on Interstate 5 when the vehicle left the southbound lanes for unknown reasons near milepost 21.

The minivan reportedly drifted off the roadway, crashed into a ditch embankment and overturned, landing in a small creek.

First responders attempted life-saving measures, but Nanez was pronounced dead at the scene.

The roadway was not impacted during the on-scene investigation.

No further information was provided by OSP.

