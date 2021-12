CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – A person was found dead along Interstate 5 Wednesday.

Oregon State Police said at about 2:20 p.m. on December 29, a deceased male was found under the East Pine Street overpass at milepost 33 in Central Point.

Police haven’t released any further information about the circumstances surrounding the death, but they did say the identity of the person will be released once family members have been notified.