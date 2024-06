KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Some Klamath Falls students got to launch their Peterson Elementary teachers into summer, literally.

This was a reward for the kids for raising over $20,000 for new playground equipment.

If the kids met that lofty fundraising goal they got to give Principal Renee Criss and Vice Principal Jessica Oakley pies in the face.

Clearly, they were very motivated and they pulled it off.

Happy Summer Kids!

