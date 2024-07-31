Phoenix High School to implement phone policy per student request

PHOENIX, Ore. – Phoenix high schoolers will be taking their noses out of text messages and into text books this school year.

This comes after a request by a student group.

This fall, Phoenix High School is gradually implementing a policy requiring that students keep phones silenced and in their backpacks or lockers during class.

Cell phones will be allowed during meal breaks and outside of school hours, and students who don’t follow the rule will have their phone confiscated.

The policy developed after the club Work to be Well and other students raised concerns over teens’ addiction to smart phones as well as the mental health and developmental impacts associated.

Principal Kalin Cross said, “in our society, there’s so many notifications, so many things competing for our attention. And knowing that it’s okay to slow down and focus on the task at hand, really make school the priority, those are some of our goals.”

Parents’ main concern with the new police is being able to contact their kids in case of an emergency.

To address this, students will be able to have their phone with them at school. Phoenix High School also increased their front desk staff to take parents’ calls.

