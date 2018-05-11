Home
Police in Grants Pass say teens arrested for assault of a transgender teen

Grants Pas, Ore. – Police in Grants Pass say they were called to the emergency room at Three Rivers Medical Center hours after the attack of a transgender teen.

A 19 year old reported being assaulted at the school by a group of teen boys at the middle school. Police say the victim said the boys punched and kicked them because they thought the teen was transgender.

There is video evidence that identifies suspects and witnesses to the crime, according to police.

Police say the teens are now at the josephine county juvenile center and are being charged with assault, riot and intimidation.

The Department of Public Safety wants to remind people that any crime committed against someone based on a perception of their race, color, religion, sexual orientation, disability or national origin is a crime.

We reached out to Grants Pass Department of Public Safety, but they had no comment at this time as this is still an ongoing investigation.

