Police make arrest following Grants Pass shootings

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — After a five-day investigation into shootings at the Parkway Christian Center and the Johnston Dental Office, the Grants Pass Department of Public Safety has made an arrest.

26-year-old Joshua Ashley was taken into custody at about 2:00 a.m. Friday morning.

The arrest happened at 901 South Vannoy Creek Rd., near Merlin.

GPDPS pieced together both shootings through surveillance footage, automated license plate reader technology, and witness statements.

Prior to his arrest, detectives served a search warrant at Ashley’s address at South Vannoy Creek road.

Detectives seized a black, 2000 Honda CRV believed to be the car used in both shootings.

Ashley was lodged at the Josephine County Jail on the charges of Attempted Murder/Several Counts of Reckless Endangering/3 Counts of Unlawful Use of a Weapon.

