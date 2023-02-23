Portland hit with nearly 11 inches of snow Wednesday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KGW) — Portland recorded 10.8 inches of snow Wednesday, the second-largest snow total ever recorded in the city, the National Weather Service reported . The highest total recorded was 14.4 inches on Jan. 21, 1943.

Many drivers on Thursday morning’s commute are stuck in traffic across the region, continuing a trend that started Wednesday night. Officials are advising people to stay home unless absolutely necessary.

School districts across the region are closed and about 19,000 customers are without power (PGE outages | Pacific Power outages) in the Portland metro area and on the Oregon coast (primarily in and around Lincoln City) as the state tries to recover from Wednesday’s snowstorm.

“We are seeing downed lined and equipment damage due to the winter weather and heavy snow on limbs and tree branches, resulting in about 6,900 customers being without power as of 6:30 a.m.,” PGE said. “We are working as quickly and safely as possible to restore power to all customers. Our crews are dealing with the very challenging road conditions as they try to access all necessary areas to make these repairs.”

Wednesday’s snowstorm

As the evening commute got underway throughout the Portland metro area Wednesday evening, a day’s worth of snow showers and snow accumulating on the ground contributed to delays and gridlock on nearly every route through the city — resulting in some road closures.

From Vancouver south nearly to Tigard, the Oregon Department of Transportation’s TripCheck map was a mass of red and orange lines showing slowdowns, particularly along I-5, I-205, I-84 and Highway 26, and especially within Portland city limits.

The ramp from I-84 westbound to I-5 near the Moda Center was closed due to slick, icy conditions around 5:30 p.m.