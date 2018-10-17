Pot at the border

OTTAWA, Canada (NBC News) – A historic shift is taking place across the border.
Canadians can now legally buy recreational marijuana.
Users lined up outside dispensaries Wednesday and began smoking minutes after the new law went into effect.
“I can’t believe we did it,” Ian Power said after making Canada’s first legal cannabis purchase. “All the years of activism paid off. Cannabis is legal in Canada.”
Supporters say the long-term payoff will be tax revenues and new jobs from what’s expected to be a $5 billion industry.
Canada is the second, and largest, country to legalize weed. In the United States, there is still a federal ban, though nine states and Washington D.C. have legalized marijuana for recreational use, and medical marijuana is legal in 31 more.
Still, along the border officials are warning agents will continue to enforce U.S. marijuana laws.
