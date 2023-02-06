Powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocks Turkey and Syria

DIYARBAKIR, Turkey (NBC) – A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake followed by an aftershock rocked Turkey and Syria Monday, toppling hundreds of buildings and killing more than 1,800 people.

Both countries are reporting that the death toll collectively is soaring past 1,800. We know that this number will continue to rise.

Thousands are said to be injured as search and rescue efforts just continue.

The 7.8 magnitude quake is the worst earthquake that the region has seen in hundred years.

There’s a similar situation in Syria, where a civil defense spokesperson who was practically in tears talked about efforts in his country trying to save his people.

The military there has activated all units across Syria, all of them rushing to the northern part of the country for search and rescue efforts. The Syrian civil defense spokesman called on the world to come in and help them.

President Erdogan of Turkey said that more than 45 nations contacted him, eager to send search and rescue crews. Everyone from the United States have reached out, along with Poland and Germany, even war-torn Ukraine.