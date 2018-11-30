Pre-education program puts future teachers in the classroom

Medford, Ore — Students teaching students.
South Medford High schoolers took on the role of teachers for children at Jefferson Elementary.
It takes a special person to become a teacher.
South Medford High School freshman Tanner Douglas may be one of those teachers one day.
“It’s called learners learning, it’s an introduction to teaching, so we’re learning how to make lesson plans and teach kids,” said Douglas.
Tanner and sophomore Makayla Pettey are part of South’s “Pathways to Pre-Education Program” at Jefferson Elementary.
The program puts high schoolers interested in education in elementary classrooms.
“I like teaching, I like helping people in general, teaching is one of those categories I like going in to to help things and understand things,” said Pettey.
With a shortage of teachers it gives high school students insight into what could be a future in education.
“A lot of them are coming around to the idea that this might just be something they’d like to do so it’s mostly just experiential, get them out there with the kids, give it a try and see,” said program director Sheri Smith.
It’s also rewarding, after nearly a month of hard work developing their own lesson plans.
“It’s pretty amazing, because we’ve been working on this lesson for a good solid 3 weeks now, It’s cool to see it’s paid off,” said Douglas.
Hard work that could one day be a full time opportunity.
“It’s kind of fun, I just like to see the smile on their face,” said Douglas.
