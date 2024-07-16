Preorders open for new Oregon license plate design

OREGON – Oregon is set to get what might be its cutest license plate design yet … a Puffin Plate.

The Oregon Coast Aquarium opened voucher sales for a new license plate that it says should “fit the bill.”

The Puffin Plate was designed by Cam Mullins who is the Newport Aquarium’s graphic design and marketing coordinator. It features a Tufted Puffin floating out on the sea checking out sardines swimming below. Tufted Puffins are native to the Oregon coast.

You can preorder a Puffin Plate at the Aquarium’s website for $40 which covers both the front and back plates on your vehicle.

The Aquarium says in order for the plates to move forward with production, they’ll need to sell 3,000 vouchers. Once that happens, copies of the vouchers will then be given to the DMV who estimates it taking 6-7 months for production to begin after the Aquarium submits proof of sales.

All proceeds will support the Aquarium’s wildlife rehabilitation and conservation efforts.

