Prohibited camping law changes in the city of Medford

The ruling sets precedent for western states meaning the city of Medford had to change the way it handles the issue.
Medford city councilors met Thursday night and approved a change to an ordinance that would make prohibited camping a violation and not a crime.
The city is now working with law enforcement to make sure it’s in compliance.
Medford Deputy City Attorney Eric Mitton says by taking the criminal element out of it, the city’s maintaining compliance with the 9th circuit case from Idaho.
Medford police say the change won’t affect current patrols much. People who violate the prohibited camping law will still face a fine, but will no longer face criminal charges.
“We’re still going to be enforcing prohibited camping just like we did in the past. We often issued citations and that citation would then be reduced to violation in the court system. Now, its being reduced to a violation from the very beginning,” said Lt. Mike Budreau with Medford Police Department.
Police are hoping the change will provide an opportunity to help the city’s homeless.
“It’s something that we can enforce, we can take action on, and hopefully it will still be enough of a deterrent that will keep people from engaging in that activity.”
Medford Police say even if a person is cited for prohibited camping everyday they won’t be arrested.
An arrest will only be made if they have a warrant out or is engaging in illegal activity.
