Protesters against the sale of River Road Reserve gather in Grants Pass

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — People gathered in front of grants pass city council chamber this afternoon to protest. They say they don’t want the River Road Reserve to be sold.
City council requested more information after they heard two bids from buyers for the property, TMB Racing, and Fort Vannoy Farms. The 230 acres of city land, is currently being used by many different groups. Today the protesters say they want it to stay that way for the public to enjoy.
“Public comment has overwhelmingly been against the sale of this property, the county commissioners have sent a letter to city council opposing the sale of this property, all signs are pointing not to sell this property yet city council is still moving forward,” one of the protesters said.
Protesters say the process for this decision to sell hasn’t been transparent. Grants Pass city council says there will be a special meeting on Monday and the public is welcome to attend.
