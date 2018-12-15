Public comment open for LNG Project removal-fill permit application

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — The Oregon Department of State Lands is accepting comment on the Jordan Cove Energy Project removal-fill permit application.
The public has 60 days to comment and weigh in on the project. The comment period begins December 6th, 2018 and will end February 3rd, 2019, at 5 p.m.
Department of State Lands will hold four public hearings in our area:
- Monday, Jan. 7 at Klamath Falls Community College, 7390 S 6th St., Klamath Falls, Ore.
- Tuesday, Jan. 8 at the Jackson County Expo, 1 Peninger Rd, Central Point, Ore.
- Wednesday, Jan. 9 at Seven Feathers Casino, 146 Chief Miwaleta Ln., Canyonville, Ore.
- Thursday, Jan. 10 at the Mill Casino, 3201 Tremont Ave., North Bend, Ore.
All meetings will run from 5:30- 8 p.m.
Comments are also welcomed online and by mail. Paper copies are also available at the Jackson County Library, the Klamath County Library, the Sutherlin Library, and at the Coos Bay Public Library.
