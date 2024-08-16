Red Cross desperate for more blood donors due to shortage

ASHLAND, Ore. – Amidst a local and national shortage, the Chamber of Commerce Ashland and the Red Cross held a blood drive Thursday.

It started in the afternoon at the Ashland Hills Hotel and Suites. The Red Cross said hospitals don’t have enough blood to meet donor demand. They said they desperately need more donors, a pint of blood can save multiple lives.

Those behind the drive were hoping to see 32 donors but have only seen about 14. They will hold another blood drive in Ashland Friday at the First United Methodist Church, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. There’s also two more on Monday in Grants Pass and Shady Cove.

Visit the Red Cross website for more information.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.