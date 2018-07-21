Home
Red Cross shelter open in Josephine County

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — The American Red Cross has opened a shelter for evacuees in Josephine County.

The shelter opened Friday night at Grants Pass High School.

Evacuation orders have been issued due to the fast moving Taylor Creek Fire.

Officials say if you or your animals have been displaced, the shelter is available for those needing help.

The Red Cross shelters will have cots, food, and additional assistance.

Evacuees are reminded to bring medicine and other personal items for comfort.

To help those affected, you can donate at redcross.org.

