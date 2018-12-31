Relying on your GPS system this winter season might not be the safest idea

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon Department of Transportation are urging drivers to be prepared as winter continues.
Search and Rescue deputies said they have responded to a number of calls involving people who followed their phones mapping system. Deputies said those roads are leading them to closed and unmaintained roads.
“If your unfamiliar with a road area or an area where you’re going, defer to the state highway,” said Gary Leaming, Oregon Department of Transportation. “Do not get off onto county roads or service roads thinking that it’s a shortcut.”
Jackson County Search and Rescue said National Forest Road 37, which is a popular route during the summer, is one of the many roads closed to vehicles during the winter months.
Safety officials say tripcheck.com is the best way to plan your trip, as it is constantly updated for the current road conditions.
Deputies also recommend keeping a winter survival kit with items like food, water, blankets in the case of an emergency.
