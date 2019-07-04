Reports of an aggressive deer in Ashland

ASHLAND, Ore. — Ashland police are warning people after there were multiple reports of an aggressive deer this week.
Police said the deer is acting aggressively towards people and other animals near Morton and Main street near the telephone building. In some cases, police said the animal chased people.
Ashland residents said it’s easy to avoid a possible confrontation.
“Generally what we do as a family is we walk on the other side of the street, we don’t approach them, we don’t look like we are overly interested in what they’re doing and we kind of just peak at them and enjoy that the fact that they enjoy our environment,” said Marva Wertz, Ashland resident.
Ashland police said the deer is most likely acting aggressively due to a recent birth of a fawn.
