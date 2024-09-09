Rip City Rally coming to Coos Bay on September 16

COOS BAY, Ore. — Basketball fans mark your calendars. The 10th Annual Rip City Rally is making a stop in Coos Bay on September 16.

The mascots and the Blazers dancers will be there along with some special guests who are yet to be announced.

There will be music, games, and giveaways in the parking lot at the intersection of Curtis Avenue and South Second Street, on Monday, September 16, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Last year the rally made a stop in Medford. Now this year, Coos Bay is the only stop in Southern Oregon.

