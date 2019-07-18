Home
Rogue Retreat gets helping hand in assembling backpacks for homeless

Rogue Retreat gets helping hand in assembling backpacks for homeless

News Top Stories , , , , ,

MEDFORD, Ore. — Dagoba Organic Chocolate and non-profit Rogue Retreat partnered up on Wednesday to assemble 100 survival kit backpacks for those in need.

With the help of a $5,000 grant from The Hershey Company, Rogue Retreat purchased items like toiletries, food products, and other supplies for the homeless.  Dagoba Organic Chocolate shut down their factory for a few hours to assemble those bags.

“We know that homelessness itself is a community-wide issue and so when we are able to develop relationships with employees from various companies and they take the time to be able to do things like this for us just shows community support,” said Matt Vorderstrasse with Rogue Retreat.

The backpacks will be given out during their weekly outreach activities.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »