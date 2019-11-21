Rogue Valley farmers have plan to prevent shortage on their farm

MEDFORD, Ore. — While some Christmas tree farms are prepping for the holiday season, Portland NBC-affiliate KGW says there’s a Christmas tree shortage in the state.
They say some longtime farms have shut their doors due to the small number of trees over five feet available to sell. Here in the Rogue Valley, there are three u cut businesses that are open this season. They say they’re pulling out all the stops to make sure they’re keeping up with demand.
“We’re trying to retain a number of 500 for sale each year,” Rudolph Christmas Tree Farm Owner, Rudolph Tantare said. “If we harvest too many then we won’t have enough available for next year because it takes about 7 to 8 years to grow a Christmas tree.”
Along with U Cut Christmas tree farms in the valley. The U.S. Forest Service and BLM also offer tags for people to cut down their own trees. You can find that information at https://bit.ly/37p69hb.
