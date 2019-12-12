Rogue Valley furniture store boasts ‘ugliest furniture in town’ on new sign

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — Rogue Valley furniture store, Garrison’s Home Furnishings has been around for 13 years. But, a recent customer review has helped inspire some personalized customer branding.
“Your ugly and my ugly might be quite a bit different,” Owner, Brian Garrison said.
Garrison’s Home Furnishings offers countless designs of furniture to fill your home.
“Way too many to count.”
With all that furniture, filling up thousands of square feet of warehouse space, there’s bound to be pieces that aren’t everyone’s style.
“It’s my store and there’s a lot of furniture in here and there’s some stuff in here that I think is pretty ugly,” Garrison said. “But people love it, and they buy it and they put it in their home.”
For one particular customer, Garrison’s home wasn’t her taste at all.
“We clearly weren’t the right furniture store for her and she probably wasn’t the right customer for us,” Garrison said.
This customer is now inspiring a new addition to the business. A new sign in front of the shop on Highway 62 reads “ugliest furniture in town according to one lady on Yelp.” However, Garrison says it’s not so unusual for the store to poke fun with its marketing.
“What’s really important for us like the signage that we do that’s really funny that’s really quirky it matches the personality of the store and the interactions with us,” Garrison said. “We don’t take ourselves too seriously.”
Even though Garrison admits not every single piece is his favorite, there’s something for everyone. Except maybe that one lady from Yelp!
Garrison said this isn’t the first quirky sign that’s gone up in front of their store. They’ve put up others including, “hundreds of beautiful styles and three ugly ones”, and “shop local because Wayfair won’t sponsor your kid’s sports teams.”
Devin Gooden graduated from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication with a Master’s degree in Sports Journalism.
She has spent most of her life in Atlanta, Georgia and received her undergraduate degree from the University of Georgia in Business Management.
When she’s not reporting, Devin practices yoga, reads thriller novels and loudly cheers for her beloved Georgia Bulldawgs.