Rogue Valley seniors spread Christmas cheer through flash dance

MEDFORD, Ore. — A group of senior dancers at the Rogue Valley Mall hoped to spread holiday cheer by surprising shoppers with a special performance. Around two dozen dancers from the Broadway Dance for Boomers and Beyond group danced their way across the mall.
In its second year, the group of 23 performers surprised local shoppers on Sunday with some holiday fun.
“We have a great time,” said dance instructor, Audrey Flint. “We’re like little kids and we just have such a good time dancing this broadway music.”
The all-women group from Medford and Ashland had been practicing their musical broadway numbers for about two months.
“It makes my soul sing,” said dancer, Jackie Bachman.
Bachman had been dancing with the group for three and a half years. She says it’s one way to stay young.
“It’s the number one way to keep down dementia, to keep away Alzheimer’s, so good for your brain, builds neural pathways and it just gives you total joy,” said Bachman.
For some dancers, it was only their sixth week dancing with the group but that didn’t stop them from putting on a good show.
The group ranged from ages 59 through 83.
“Life is good, it doesn’t matter what your age is,” said Bachman.
For more information about Broadway Dance for Boomers and Beyond, click here.
