Rogue Valley volleyball team heads to finals for first time

MEDFORD, Ore. — After what some are calling a cinderella season, the Rogue Valley Adventist Academy’s Varsity girls’ volleyball team is on their way to finals.
“Volleyball’s that simple, it’s the first team that makes the mistake that loses the point,” Head Coach, Brad Foutz said.
Veni, Vidi, Vici. We came, we saw, we conquered. That’s the theme of the Rogue Valley Adventists Academy’s Varsity girls’ volleyball season. A theme the team is hoping to hold on to as the girls make their first-ever finals run.
“We’ve been sticking to it, and that’s what the freshman and the whole team has done, is they’ve stuck to the hard practices and let me push them as hard as I’ve ever pushed a team in my years and they’ve risen to the occasion,” Foutz said.
Most of the team is young, with three freshmen and, it’s a small school. Some of these seniors were the very first recruits when the school started it’s volleyball team six years ago, and those seniors are hoping all of their years and their blood sweat and tears pay off.
“This is my senior year, I’m not going to get to do this again. So I’m very happy that we’re making it this far and it’s just really cool honestly,” Senior, Sienna Day said.
“I’ve never actually been to state for volleyball, especially since it’s my senior year because they had to take a big role on,” Senior, Paris Quave said.
They hope to bid a final farewell with a championship title. But no matter what the outcome is or which team ends up with the banner on their wall, they say they’ll be coming home proud.
“When you travel with ten girls sweaty girls all on cellphones and chatting all the way and they’re sharing sicknesses and stories and food, and you’re traveling all the way, you become a family,” Foutz said.
The girls leave for Redmond tomorrow to face Country Christian on Friday morning at eight. To keep up with their finals journey you can head to the OSAA website for access to the broadcasts and the brackets.
Devin Gooden graduated from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication with a Master’s degree in Sports Journalism.
She has spent most of her life in Atlanta, Georgia and received her undergraduate degree from the University of Georgia in Business Management.
When she’s not reporting, Devin practices yoga, reads thriller novels and loudly cheers for her beloved Georgia Bulldawgs.