Rogue Valley wineries prepare to reopen under Phase One

MEDFORD, Ore. — Multiple Southern Oregon winery tasting rooms will be opening Friday, May 15th under the Governor’s Phase One reopening plan according to the Rogue Valley Vintners.
The Rogue Valley Vintners said Oregon winery tasting rooms opening starting May 15th include:
- 2Hawk Winery
- Anchor Valley
- Cliff Creek Cellars
- DANCIN
- Roxyann Winery
- Irvine & Roberts
May 21st Openings Include:
- Kriselle Cellars
- Naumes Suncrest Winery
- Cowhorn
- among others…
Oregon winery tasting rooms have been closed for on-premise tasting and consumption since March 23rd. However, like restaurants, winery tasting rooms must observe social distancing guidelines.
Wineries and restaurants must end all on-site consumption of food and drinks, including alcoholic beverages by 10 P.M., and the use of masks by consumers are encouraged.
Devin Gooden graduated from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication with a Master’s degree in Sports Journalism.
She has spent most of her life in Atlanta, Georgia and received her undergraduate degree from the University of Georgia in Business Management.
When she’s not reporting, Devin practices yoga, reads thriller novels and loudly cheers for her beloved Georgia Bulldawgs.