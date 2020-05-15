Home
Rogue Valley wineries prepare to reopen under Phase One

MEDFORD, Ore. — Multiple Southern Oregon winery tasting rooms will be opening Friday, May 15th under the Governor’s Phase One reopening plan according to the Rogue Valley Vintners.

The Rogue Valley Vintners said Oregon winery tasting rooms opening starting May 15th include:

  • 2Hawk Winery
  • Anchor Valley
  • Cliff Creek Cellars
  • DANCIN
  • Roxyann Winery
  • Irvine & Roberts

May 21st Openings Include:

  • Kriselle Cellars
  • Naumes Suncrest Winery
  • Cowhorn
  • among others…

Oregon winery tasting rooms have been closed for on-premise tasting and consumption since March 23rd. However, like restaurants, winery tasting rooms must observe social distancing guidelines.

Wineries and restaurants must end all on-site consumption of food and drinks, including alcoholic beverages by 10 P.M., and the use of masks by consumers are encouraged.

