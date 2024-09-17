Rural Metro Fire gives Rogue River rafting safety tips as summer winds down

SOUTHERN OREGON – Rafting on the Rogue River is becoming rockier as water levels decrease.

Some rafters got stuck on rocks near Argo Park in Josephine County twice in the last three days.

Rural Metro Fire is advising everyone to be mindful of rock gardens that can crop up on waterways as summer winds down. Firefighters say as rafters travel further down river, the rapids gets rougher, phone service gets spottier, and help gets further away.

The fire agency says always be prepared to rescue yourself in an emergency and remember to carry a first aid kit or throw rope.

“It’s just a reminder — it’s not saying ‘hey, avoid the river,’ it’s be very conscience where it is you’re going and be as safe as you can,” said Operations Chief of Rural Metro Fire, Austin Prince, “scout out your line the best you can before you commit into a rapid.”

Rural Metro Fire says this time of year isn’t especially hazardous because it’s common to have low water levels at the end of summer.

