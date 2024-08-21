Sabrina Cotta appointed as permanent city manager of Ashland

ASHLAND, Ore.- Ashland officially has a new city manager after a majority vote Tuesday by city councilors.

Sabrina Cotta joined the city as a deputy city manager in March of 2022. Since last fall, she has fulfilled the day-to-day operations as the interim city manager.

Councilor Paula Hyatt says Cotta understands the community’s top priorities which include wildfire prevention, affordable housing, economic development, and infrastructure maintenance.

Mayor Tonya Graham says Cotta has unanimous support from all of the department heads who would be supervised by her.

“I can personally attest to skills, her hard work ethic, her integrity and also her care for this community. I cannot imagine anyone who is better suited to lead this city’s operations at this time than Sabrina Cotta,” said Mayor Graham.

Cotta has 15 years of experience in the public sector and worked as interim finance director and interim HR director when Ashland had under-staffing issues.

