Salad from Trader Joe’s, Walgreens, other stores recalled

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBCNC) – There’s an important new consumer alert to tell you about.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has issued a nationwide recall for more than two dozen varieties of salads and wraps due to concerns over contaminated lettuce.
The items were sold at Trader Joe’s, Kroger, Walgreens and other major stores. [View Label (PDF only)]
They may contain lettuce that was recalled earlier for possible contamination with a parasite called Cyclospora that causes an intestinal infection.
The new alert covers beef, pork and poultry salads and wraps that were distributed by Caito Foods.
All of these items have sell-by dates that expired in late July.
Consumers who have purchased any of the items are urged to discard them and return them to the place of purchase.
For more information on the complete list of recalled items, visit the USDA website.