Salem salon owner faces fine after defying Governor’s order

(KGW) SALEM, Ore. — The owner of a Salem salon that reopened last week in defiance of Gov. Kate Brown’s stay-home order has been fined $14,000.
Lindsey Graham reopened Glamour Salon in downtown Salem on May 5. She said the act of defiance was made out of desperation.
“I can’t speak for other businesses,” Graham said last week. “I know they need to make a living. If they can open their business safely – I would encourage that. I can only speak for myself and what I need to do is provide for my family.”
A spokesperson for the Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) said the penalty levied against Graham reflects the nature of the violation and Graham’s “willful decision to violate the law.”
“She is unquestionably operating in violation of the governor’s executive order, designed to protect workers and the public,” the spokesperson said.
Graham said she also been told to shut down the salon in the coming days. She told KXL FM News 101 she plans to fight the OSHA penalties.
While 31 counties on Friday entered the first phase of reopening, which includes salons, Marion County was not allowed to begin the first phase of easing restrictions due to increased COVID-19 hospitalizations.
