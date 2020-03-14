Home
Schools prepare to distribute sack meals to students in need

Schools prepare to distribute sack meals to students in need

Local News Top Stories Video , , ,

PHOENIX, Ore. — With schools closed the next two weeks, some are wondering how their children will get meals. Some districts are helping during spring break, others are not.

The Phoenix-Talent School District says they have a plan ready. It’s providing both breakfast and lunch from Monday the 16th to
Tuesday the 31st. They’ll run Monday through Friday with meals free for community children under 18.

Pickup locations will be at Phoenix Elementary, Talent Elementary and Orchard Hill Elementary.

Grants Pass says schools will let you pick up breakfast and lunch outside each school’s front office. The food there will be provided from 11 to 12:30 through March 31st excluding spring break. Friday, Medford announced six locations that will be open until March 31st, including the week of spring break.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »