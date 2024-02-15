Scuba divers body found in Umpqua River

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — A Eugene man who went missing after scuba diving in the Umpqua River in Douglas County has been located.

On Monday morning 47-year-old Jeffrey Scott Harris’s body was found on the shore of the river near Sparrow Park Road.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says Harris was last seen going scuba diving on January 28 in Winchester Bay where the Umpqua meets the Pacific.

A large scale search turned up no clues before his body was discovered on Monday. The Sheriff’s Office says no foul play is suspected.

