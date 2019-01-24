Search continues for missing North Carolina boy

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (NBC) – Weather is complicating the search for a missing 3-year-old boy in eastern North Carolina.
More than 100 professional search personnel were combing wooded areas in Craven County Thursday as they look for little Casey Hathaway.
Casey has been missing since Tuesday afternoon.
Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes says they’ve had four drones in the air at times, and they’ll be bringing in additional aircraft.
Seven search and rescue teams, along with K-9s, are also assisting in the search that covered more than two hundred acres today.
The sheriff said the weather conditions have kept him from using volunteers today as the search is in heavily wooded areas with sinkholes.
Sheriff Hughes said, “There is no such thing as an insignificant lead for us. We encourage people to call in. Like I said, our number one priority is getting Casey home to his family, and we’re going to do everything in our power to do it.”