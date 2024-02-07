“Secrets & Mysteries of the Beekman Bank” tours in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. — A special series of Beekman Bank tours are back, starting this weekend in Jacksonville.

Ben Truwe, a regional historian, will be your guide in the “Secrets & Mysteries of the Beekman Bank” tour and will take you through the lantern-lit bank to learn its secrets and mysteries as the longest-standing financial institution in the Pacific Northwest. There are tons of rich history to discover.

The tours start this Saturday (February 10) and will take place on the second Saturday of every month through May. Tours begin at 5, 6:15, and 7:30 p.m. Admission is $5 and reservations are required. The Beekman Bank is located at 110 W. California Street.

You can purchase tickets at historic jacksonville.org.

