Seven People Displaced after Multiple Structure Fire

Medford, Ore. – Seven people have been displaced after a structure fire Friday night.

The fire occurred at the 600 block of Kylee Ann in southwest Medford at the Myra Lynne Mobile Home Park.

It involved two mobile homes and a detached garage.

Christine and Mark Dunnett, neighbors for 8 years, live behind the homes that were affected. “I heard a boom and I thought something fell on the roof. And I saw all this smoke and I said, that’s a lot of smoke for a barbecue. And then I said, that’s not a barbecue. I opened the door and said FIRE, and then closed the door, and called 911. I got my shorts on and ran outside and grabbed the hose.”

Neighbors say firefighters put out the flames with foam… Within minutes of arriving.

They are now working to determine the cause.

There were no reported injuries.

A neighbor from across the street ran over and notified the homeowners before the fire engulfed part of the house.

You can donate to the family of one of the homes affected at Kim and Harry’s GoFundME.

Disclaimer: KOBI-TV NBC5 cannot verify if any of the funds raised through this GoFundMe will be used for the purposes listed.

