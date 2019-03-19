Several crews called out to Corey Road fire

UPDATE, 10:40 p.m. — Fire District 3 is reporting that a quarter of an acre, barn and multiple RV’s have burned in this fire. At this time, they don’t know what sparked the blaze. Medford Fire and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office also responded. Neighbors say they heard an explosion. Crews say they are also investigating those reports.
No people or animals were hurt in the fire. Crews say they expect to be at the property investigating through the night.
—-
CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — Firefighters are currently working to put out a structure fire in the 3800 block of Corey Road in Central Point.
Corey Road is currently closed to thru traffic.
The call for the fire came in shortly after 9 p.m. Monday night. A neighbor tells NBC5 news it is a barn in the backyard of the home that is on fire.
NBC5 News is currently on the scene working to get more information.
