Severe weather shelters scheduled to open in Ashland, Grants Pass, Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. – A winter storm warning is triggering the opening of severe weather shelters across the region this week.

The National Weather Service said a cold front will move through southwest Oregon Monday with a possibility of snow in the low valleys east of the Cascades.

Because of the low temperatures in the forecast, several cities in the Rogue Valley are opening up cold weather shelters. They include Medford, Grants Pass, and Ashland.

The following is a list of temporary shelters in the area: