Severe weather shelters scheduled to open in Ashland, Grants Pass, Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. – A winter storm warning is triggering the opening of severe weather shelters across the region this week.
The National Weather Service said a cold front will move through southwest Oregon Monday with a possibility of snow in the low valleys east of the Cascades.
Because of the low temperatures in the forecast, several cities in the Rogue Valley are opening up cold weather shelters. They include Medford, Grants Pass, and Ashland.
The following is a list of temporary shelters in the area:
- Ashland: A shelter will open on the evening of Monday, February 13, and remain open through Friday, February 17. The shelter may be open beyond Friday depending on weather conditions. Shelter hours will be from 5 p.m. to 9 a.m. at 48 5th Street. Doors will close at 9 p.m. with lights out at 10 p.m. People should plan on providing their own bedding.
- Grants Pass: The United Community Action Network (UCAN) plans to open a shelter in Grants Pass from Tuesday, February 14 through Saturday, February 18. The shelter will be at 531 Northeast F Street and will be operated from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 a.m. daily. People seeking shelter will need to arrive before 8:00 p.m. each night. Services include food, bedding, and dry storage. The low-barrier shelter will accommodate pets.
- Medford: ACCESS is opening a severe weather shelter on Monday, February 13 at 332 West 6th Street. Hours of operation will be between 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 a.m. Services include food, bedding, and dry storage. For the latest information about the low-barrier shelter, text MED4SHELTERS to 88877.