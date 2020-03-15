Home
Shady Cove airport opens new helicopter pad

SHADY COVE, Ore. — Shady Cove’s airport, owned by Rogue Air, Inc., held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Saturday afternoon for a new helicopter pad.
It’s one of only a handful of permanent landing spaces for emergency services in the upper-Rogue area. Medical teams pick up and deliver patients through challenging conditions here. Now, with a concrete pad, it’s going to be durable, safer and more comfortable for everyone.
“In the past, we had to use the ambulances and the gurneys to get the patients as close as possible to the helicopter which created so many issues with the mud and holes and everything. So, to have this smooth pad where we can just efficiently load them onto the helicopter is going to be awesome,” a Field Supervisor with Mercy Flights, Kalah Hilliker, said.
Many organizations and people helped fund this project, but organizers say they’re still short about $2,000. If you are able to donate, please email them at [email protected]

