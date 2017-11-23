Home
Shady Cove Man Killed in Crash on Hwy 140

Jackson County, Ore. — A Shady Cove man passed away Wednesday after a crash between two trucks on Highway 140.

According to Oregon State Police, 43-year-old Douglas Mitchell, died after his box truck collided with a flatbed truck near milepost 22.

Police say the box truck was traveling eastbound on the highway when, for an unknown reason, it crossed over the center line into the path of the flatbed truck, resulting in a head-on collision.

The crash blocked both lanes of traffic.

The driver of the flatbed truck received minor injuries.

