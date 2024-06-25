Sherri Papini documentary now on HULU

NORTHERN CALIFORNIA – One of the most bizarre true crime stories out of northern California is getting the HULU treatment. HULU’s new docuseries out now, is called “Perfect Wife: The Mysterious Disappearance of Sherri Papini.”

NBC5 News has been covering Papini’s story since 2016 when she went missing out of Redding. Her three-week disappearance sparked a national media frenzy.

However, in 2022, Papini was arrested for making false statements and signed a plea deal admitting she had orchestrated her own kidnapping hoax.

She went on to serve less than a year in a California prison and now owes hundreds of thousands of dollars to the state in restitution.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.