Shooting victim in critical condition after high-speed chase

Grants Pass resident Jeremy Matlock said his neighbor was on his way home when he crossed paths with a man on the run from police.
“They were just coming back home at the end of the day and were checking their mailbox and I believe that’s when the perpetrator came up to them and tried to steal their car,” said Matlock.
Police say 30-year old New Mexico man Matthew Fanelli shot Matlock’s neighbors several times then attacked the female passenger.
The district attorney’s office said Fanelli pistol-whipped and pepper sprayed her.
“I saw her this morning- she was on her way to the hospital. He’s going through surgery as we speak so obviously the whole neighborhood is shaken up, ” said Matlock.
Fanelli’s efforts to steal their car failed as he reportedly couldn’t find the keys and later surrendered on Riverbanks road.
Fanelli appeared in Josephine County court Monday where he faces 19 charges including attempted aggravated murder.
He also faces alleged crimes in the states of Colorado, Utah, and Wyoming according to Oregon State Police.
Fanelli’s bail was set at $5,000,0000.
He’s scheduled to appear in court again on March 4th.
