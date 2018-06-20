Sign claims dog poisoned at park

MEDFORD, Ore. — The sign at Medford’s Hawthorne Park reads ‘warning: someone laced a pet toy with poison and killed a beautiful dog at the Barnett dog park. Be careful.’
But that’s news to both police and Medford Parks and Recreation.
Neither agency knew anything about the claim until NBC5 News contacted them this afternoon.
However, people at the park were still alarmed by what they saw.
“It just makes you wonder what’s going on in the world today if not even your pets are safe to play at the park,” said Skeight Board, dog owner.
City employees removed the sign this afternoon.
Parks Director Rich Rosenthal says he’s never heard about a dog being poisoned at a Medford dog park and says if anyone knows anything different, they should contact police immediately.