Siskiyou County approved to move quickly through Stage Two of reopening

SISKIYOU CO., Calif. — Siskiyou County will be able to move through Stage Two more quickly.
Siskiyou County Public Health said in a press release it had filed an attestation with the state and has met the readiness criteria. The department does make it clear the county has not entered Stage Three yet.
As of Thursday, Siskiyou County has had five confirmed cases, all of which are reported as recovered. Public Health said it has not detected any new positive cases in the last 38 days. Public Health is also reporting that it has received more testing material from the state. As a result, the number of test results has increased greatly according to the department.
Businesses allowed to reopen or continue operations during Stage Two are:
- Curb-side retail
- Manufacturers
- Logistics
- Childcare for those outside of the essential workforce.
- OFfice-based businesses (telework remains strongly encouraged)
Not permitted in Stage Two are personal services such as nail salons, tattoo parlors, gyms and fitness studios.
For more information about local variances, visit https://bit.ly/2Lw3dFV.
